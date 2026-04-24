Jake Reiner describes the ‘living nightmare’ of losing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner

FILE - Honoree Rob Reiner, second left, poses with his wife Michele, left, and children Jake, center, Romy, and Nick at the 41st annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall, April 28, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2026 6:00 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2026 7:46 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Reiner, the older son of Rob and Michele Reiner, says learning his parents were killed and living in the aftermath has been “too devastating to comprehend.”

In a post on Substack on Friday, Jake Reiner shares his sweetest memories of the beloved Hollywood director and the photographer and philanthropist who was his wife for 36 years. And he describes the horror of losing them when they were stabbed to death on Dec. 14 in the Los Angeles home he grew up in. It is his first detailed public account of his experience. He had previously only issued brief joint statements with his sister.

“Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents instantly at the same time,” Jake Reiner writes. “It’s too devastating to comprehend. I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it’s not a dream. This truly is my living nightmare.”

The long post makes only two fleeting mentions of his younger brother Nick Reiner, who has been charged with killing their parents, and he does not use Nick’s name.

“Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it,” Jake Reiner writes toward the end of the post.

He also says, switching to the present tense, that the “love they have for me, my brother, and my sister is truly unconditional.”

Jake Reiner writes that he was at a memorial service for one of his best friends when he got the news.

“I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead,” he says. “Minutes later, she called back telling me our mother was also dead.”

He says his parents “were robbed of so many things that day” and that it “simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me.”

He writes that he cannot stop thinking of how frightened they must have been in their final moments.

But much of the piece invokes fond memories.

“The way my dad presented himself in the public eye was exactly the beautiful person he was at home,” Jake Reiner writes. “He was authentic, passionate, and his sense of humor has always been my sense of humor.”

The two especially connected over baseball.

“We loved the Dodgers more than anything,” he writes. “We went to so many damn games.”

He calls his mother “the engine, the backbone, and the heart of our entire family. And not just our immediate family. She was the reason behind why we spent time with our extended family too.”

“My mom was really funny and constantly complained about how nobody in the family thought she was,” he writes.

Rob and Michele Reiner had three children together: Jake, Nick and Romy. Rob Reiner was also father to Tracy, a daughter with his previous wife, Penny Marshall.

Jake Reiner writes that Romy, who was the first family member at the scene of the killings, will tell her own story when the time is right.

Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder. His next court appearance will be at a pretrial hearing Wednesday. Authorities have said nothing about possible motives and have withheld most details about the deaths.

Rob Reiner was a prolific director whose work included some of the most memorable and endlessly watchable movies of the 1980s and ’90s. Friends and colleagues, including Billy Crystal, paid him an extended tribute at this year’s Oscars.

His credits included “This is Spinal Tap,” “Stand By Me,” “A Few Good Men” and “When Harry Met Sally…,” during the production of which he met photographer Michele Singer. They wed soon after and were married for 36 years.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 suspects wanted after 16-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton are searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting at a downtown mall late Friday afternoon. Investigators say they were called to Jackson Square on King Street West just after...

3m ago

'It was crazy': 2 in custody after dramatic takedown involving stolen pickup truck in west end

Two people are in custody following a dramatic take-down in the city's west end involving a stolen pickup truck and at least three separate collisions. Toronto police tell CityNews officers were tracking...

2h ago

'Get the f**k out of my country': Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Woodstock police say they've charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an "elderly individual" in an apparent hate-motivated incident captured on video near Turtle Island School on Wednesday...

46m ago

Ontario hospitals announce job cuts, nearly three-quarters of hospitals in deficit

Several Ontario hospitals have announced job cuts in recent months as they try to climb out of financial holes, a situation critics say will likely keep repeating. While the government gave hospitals...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 suspects wanted after 16-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton are searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting at a downtown mall late Friday afternoon. Investigators say they were called to Jackson Square on King Street West just after...

3m ago

'It was crazy': 2 in custody after dramatic takedown involving stolen pickup truck in west end

Two people are in custody following a dramatic take-down in the city's west end involving a stolen pickup truck and at least three separate collisions. Toronto police tell CityNews officers were tracking...

2h ago

'Get the f**k out of my country': Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Woodstock police say they've charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an "elderly individual" in an apparent hate-motivated incident captured on video near Turtle Island School on Wednesday...

46m ago

Ontario hospitals announce job cuts, nearly three-quarters of hospitals in deficit

Several Ontario hospitals have announced job cuts in recent months as they try to climb out of financial holes, a situation critics say will likely keep repeating. While the government gave hospitals...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Arrests made after dramatic stolen vehicle takedown in North York 

Arrests have been made after a stolen vehicle involved in a hit and run was intercepted by police in North York. Shauna Hunt with more from witnesses 

3h ago

1:30
Irma Galastica: Police offer $25K reward for information on missing mother

Halton police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Toronto mother Irma Galastica, who has been missing since 2024.

9h ago

0:31
Teen stabbed at Brampton Centennial, teen suspect arrested

A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed inside a Brampton high school on Friday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown.

9h ago

0:19
19-year-old injured in Scarborough stabbing

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing outside a Scarborough apartment building on Thursday.

11h ago

0:45
'Distraction-style' pickpocket theft caught on camera targeting shopper

Halton police released security footage of a suspect allegedly stealing a phone from the jacket pocket of a shopper in a 'distraction-style' operation along two other suspects.

12h ago

More Videos