‘Get the f**k out of my country’: Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Screengrab of an incident in Woodstock. World Sikh Organization/Twitter.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 24, 2026 11:50 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2026 12:48 pm.

Woodstock police say they’ve charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an “elderly individual” in an apparent hate-motivated incident captured on video near Turtle Island School on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the unprovoked incident occurred at around 11:35 a.m. on Knights Lane.

The man was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by the youth, police said.

“The youth targeted the victim based on their ethnicity, while yelling racially charged comments and obscenities,” a police release alleges.

The victim was not injured.

Woodstock police confirm with CityNews that several videos circulating online depict the incident in question.

In the videos, the youth can be heard repeatedly asking the man, “What the f**k are you doing in my country?”

He also repeatedly calls him the N-word and at times forcefully pushes him.

“You ain’t from here, get the f**k out of my country,” he yells. “I will beat the f**k out of you.”

“I will kill you (N-word).”

The youth can also be heard mocking the man’s accent.

Following the incident, the youth jumped a fence on school property before exiting the school area, police add.

The suspect, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was later arrested and charged with uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, and criminal harassment – threatening conduct.

He was held for a bail hearing.

“Acts of hate have no place in our community,” the release adds. “The Woodstock Police Service is committed to ensuring all members of the community feel safe and protected. We encourage anyone who has experienced or witnessed a hate-motivated incident to report it to police. Woodstock Police Service will pursue and hold those who commit hate crimes accountable.”

The World Sikh Organization of Canada released a statement condemning the incident.

“We are deeply concerned by a video circulating online showing an elderly Sikh man being harassed in Woodstock, Ontario. This is unacceptable,” the group said.

A recent national report by the World Sikh Organization found that more than 80 per cent of respondents believe discrimination and hate against Sikhs has increased over the past five years, with verbal harassment reported as the most common form of hate.

The survey reported data from over 1,600 Sikh Canadians collected between January 1 and March 1, 2025.

A report by the Institute of Strategic Dialogue also reported a similar trend in anti-South Asian hate speech in Canada, raising concerns about the safety of international students and visible minority communities.

With files by Rashmeen Rupal, OMNI News

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