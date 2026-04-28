A tow truck was deliberately set on fire in the driveway of a Brampton home early Tuesday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) say.

Emergency crews were called to 18 Ascot Avenue, located near Avondale Boulevard and Balmoral Drive, around 3 a.m., where a tow truck was found burning outside a residence.

Peel Regional Police confirm the Office of the Fire Marshal has taken over the case after the blaze was officially deemed an arson.

Police say people were inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, and no suspect information has been released.

Investigators say it is too early to determine whether this incident is connected to other recent tow‑truck fires across Brampton and Mississauga, but potential links will be part of the ongoing investigation.