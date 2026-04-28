European Union top brass says Carney is off to Armenia this weekend for summit

OTTAWA — The European Union says Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Armenia this weekend as part of a summit focused on strategic issues.

Carney’s office has not publicly confirmed the visit, but European Council President Antonio Costa says on social media that the prime minister will be attending.

The European Political Community summit will take place in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, with a focus on strategic co-operation for the continent’s politics, security and infrastructure.

The twice-annual summits were launched after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and include all EU members as well as others such as Iceland, Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

Costa says Canada is the first non-European country to take part in the summit and that this highlights work “to defend peace, shared prosperity and multilateralism.”

Canada opened an embassy in Yerevan in 2023 and joined an EU security mission as ethnic tensions in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh escalated, with Azerbaijan displacing ethnic Armenians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press



