Offence sputters late without Ingram as Raptors fall to Cavaliers in Game 5

For three quarters of Game 5, the Toronto Raptors were the better team.

But in the fourth quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers reasserted the pattern that has defined the first-round series as they outlasted the short-handed Raptors club for a 125-120 win that gives them a 3-2 series lead.

The home team has yet to lose in this series, and the Raptors will need to make sure that pattern continues in order to avoid elimination when the two teams head back to Toronto for Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night. If they manage to hold serve, Game 7 is set for Cleveland Sunday.

The Raptors may have to do it without leading scorer Brandon Ingram, who left Wednesday’s game early in the second quarter as inflammation in his right heel flared up. It’s the same problem that kept him out of three games in the final weeks of the regular season. He’ll be re-evaluated in Toronto on Thursday.

Ingram has struggled to find his offence against the Cavs and was averaging just 14.8 points per game on 33.9 per cent shooting through the first four games. He had just one point and was 0-of-2 from the floor in his 11:22 of floor time in Game 5, but he had a couple of assists, and his presence held the Cavaliers’ attention.

None of which seemed to matter in the first three quarters of the game. The Raptors got 17 first-half points from Ja’Kobe Walter (he finished with 20) as he hit five early threes to help the Raptors take a 74-67 lead into the half.

Scottie Barnes carried the Raptors on both ends for most of the game, finishing with 17 points, 11 assists and three blocks. RJ Barrett continued his fine form as he finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Even Jakob Poeltl, dormant for much of the series, came alive with 14 points and nine rebounds, his best showing of the series.

All that added up to a three-point lead at the end of the third quarter, itself a shrivelled version of the 12-point lead the Raptors had built up earlier in the frame.

But at that point, events seemed to catch up to a Raptors team not only missing its starting point guard (Immanuel Quickley, who has missed the entire series with a hamstring strain) and their leading regular-season scorer. The lid closed on the basket. The Raptors couldn’t generate the kind of opposing errors that had earned them 22 fastbreak points and 28 points off 14 Cavaliers turnovers through the first three quarters.

Forced into a stationary halfcourt game — at least on offence — the Raptors withered, converting on just 7-of-29 shots in the final quarter and 2-of-13 threes, a stark contrast to their 55 per cent shooting (13-of-26 from three) leading into the fourth.

Cleveland got contributions from all the places they are supposed to as James Harden and Donovan Mitchell — who struggled so much in Games 3 and 4 — combined for 42 points, while Evan Mobley — who also left his game when he crossed the border — popped off for 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, including a pair of threes in the fourth quarter. But it was former Raptor Dennis Schroeder who may have been the biggest difference maker as he scored 11 of his series-best 19 points in the final period.