Peel police asking for help in Brampton sudden death investigation

Peel police are asking for help from the public in a sudden death investigation in Brampton.

Investigators say they were called to the area of North Park Drive and Dixie Road around 8:15 a.m. on April 16 for reports of an injured and unconscious man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances surround the man’s injuries. They ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash camera footage from the area between 8:09 to 8:20 a.m. to come forward.