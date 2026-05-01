Bradford officially registers to run for Toronto mayor, Chow still mum

While Beaches-East York city councillor Brad Bradford has been on an unofficial mayoral campaign, he officially submitted his bid as nominations open for municipal elections across Ontario.

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 1, 2026 11:22 am.

Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) has officially registered to run in Toronto’s 2026 mayoral election, while Mayor Olivia Chow is staying mum on her plans for re-election.

Bradford had already declared his intention to run for mayor after finishing eighth in the 2023 mayoral byelection to replace John Tory.

“Going out and listening to Torontonians, reflecting their hopes and aspirations, but also practical solutions for the frustrations, the things City Hall is not delivering on,” said Bradford on how he could beat Chow if she runs.

“There’s so much potential in this city and its people, we just have to find our focus and get our priorities right, get our act together and start to deliver for taxpayers.”

Chow, who was victorious in the byelection, was asked Friday about when she may announce her intentions for the upcoming election.

“I’m very focused on doing my job, and I’m very blessed to have so many young people with us today talking about what matters to them,” said Chow, adding, “We’ll talk about the election later.”

The nomination period for mayoral, council and school trustee candidates opened Friday, and candidates will have until Aug. 21 to file nomination papers with their municipal clerk.

To run for a position, candidates must fill out a form, pay a nomination fee and provide a list of at least 25 endorsement signatures, with some exceptions.

The municipal elections will take place on Oct. 26.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Coun. Brad Bradford.
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