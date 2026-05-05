Mark Zuckerberg ‘personally authorized’ Meta’s copyright infringement, publishers allege

FILE - A Meta logo is shown on a video screen at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference, in Menlo Park, Calif., April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted May 5, 2026 1:36 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2026 1:54 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Five publishing houses and author Scott Turow sued Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, alleging the company illegally used millions of copyrighted works to train its AI language system Llama.

The class action lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, accuses the tech giant of copyright infringement and opens up a new front in the ongoing battle between the book community and developers of AI.

The plaintiffs allege that Zuckerberg and Meta “followed their well-known motto ‘move fast and break things’” by illegally drawing upon a massive trove of books and journal articles for Llama.

“Defendants reproduced and distributed millions of copyrighted works without permission, without providing any compensation to authors or publishers, and with full knowledge that their conduct violated copyright law,” the complaint reads in part. “Zuckerberg himself personally authorized and actively encouraged the infringement.”

Authors published by the five companies suing — Elsevier, Cengage, Hachette Book Group, Macmillan and McGraw Hill — include Turow, James Patterson, Donna Tartt, former President Joe Biden and at least two of the Pulitzer Prize winners announced Monday, Yiyun Li and Amanda Vaill.

In a statement Monday, Meta vowed to “fight this lawsuit aggressively.”

“AI is powering transformative innovations, productivity and creativity for individuals and companies, and courts have rightly found that training AI on copyrighted material can qualify as fair use,” the statement reads in part.

Over the past few years, numerous authors have pursued legal action involving AI. In 2025, Anthropic agreed to pay $1.5 billion to settle a class action suit initiated by thriller novelist Andrea Bartz and nonfiction writers Charles Graeber and Kirk Wallace Johnson. A final approval hearing is scheduled for next week.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

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