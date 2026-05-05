Quicksketch: A look at Canada’s next governor general, Louise Arbour

Prime Minister Mark Carney walks with Louise Arbour to announce the new governor general during an event in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 5 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2026 11:57 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2026 12:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Louise Arbour has been named as Canada’s next governor general to replace Mary Simon, who was appointed to the role in 2021 on the advice of former prime minister Justin Trudeau. She is expected to formally assume the role in a ceremony in early June.

Here’s a look at the country’s newest head of state.

Age: 79

Hometown: Montreal

Previous career: Arbour was called to the bar in Quebec in 1971 and in Ontario in 1977, launching a career that saw her rise to the highest ranks of the national and international legal systems.

Arbour first taught at York University’s Osgoode Hall law school. She was appointed to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in 1987 and to the province’s Court of Appeal in 1990.

She led a commission of inquiry into events at the Kingston Prison for Women in 1995. Between 1996 and 1999, Arbour was chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and for Rwanda in The Hague.

Upon her return to Canada following the tribunals, she was appointed by former prime minister Jean Chrétien to the Supreme Court of Canada, where she served until 2004. Arbour was then the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights for four years, ending in 2008.

More recently, she served at the request of former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government to lead an independent review into sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces. Her report was released in 2022, called for sweeping reforms to the military’s culture and institutions.

As viceregal, Arbour will assume the role of commander-in-chief of Canada’s military.

Quote: “I will accede to a function in which I will be the representative of the Crown in a constitutional arrangement that I think has served Canada extremely well throughout our history, but even more in recent decades. I think, a system that will continue to provide continuity in our institutions and our form of governance.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday, highest since 2022

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations. CityNews' historical data shows...

updated

1h ago

No evacuation needed as Toronto fire chief confirms cause of Thorncliffe Park blaze

Toronto Fire Services provided an update Tuesday on the latest fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive, where crews have been battling a stubborn blaze in the same condo complex that burned for weeks last year. Firefighters...

updated

47m ago

Bomb threats made against 15 Toronto schools: police

Toronto police say 15 schools throughout the city received bomb threats by phone on Tuesday. Police say the threats are believed to be from the same person. Bruce Junior Public School and St. Augustine...

1h ago

Prime Minister Carney names former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as next governor general

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as Canada's next governor general. The accomplished former jurist is fluently bilingual, and has served as UN human rights...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday, highest since 2022

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations. CityNews' historical data shows...

updated

1h ago

No evacuation needed as Toronto fire chief confirms cause of Thorncliffe Park blaze

Toronto Fire Services provided an update Tuesday on the latest fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive, where crews have been battling a stubborn blaze in the same condo complex that burned for weeks last year. Firefighters...

updated

47m ago

Bomb threats made against 15 Toronto schools: police

Toronto police say 15 schools throughout the city received bomb threats by phone on Tuesday. Police say the threats are believed to be from the same person. Bruce Junior Public School and St. Augustine...

1h ago

Prime Minister Carney names former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as next governor general

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as Canada's next governor general. The accomplished former jurist is fluently bilingual, and has served as UN human rights...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Canadians among passengers onboard cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak

Four Canadians are among the passengers onboard the MV Hondius that has reported a deadly outbreak of hantavirus.

1h ago

3:55
Teen sentenced to eight years for drunk driving crash killing three siblings

The man who killed three children in a high speed drunk driving collision in May 2025 has been sentenced to eight years minus time served. As Erica Natividad reports, the family of the victims say they wanted triple the time sentenced.

18h ago

2:41
Ford government looks to give transit constables power to arrest

Cracking down on illegal drug use on transit. Afua Baah has the details on the expanded powers the Ford government plans to give special transit constables.

18h ago

2:47
Ford faces the fire upon return to Queen's Park after break

Questions were raised about a weekend trip to Michigan, Billy Bishop airport expansion and the recent changes to FOI laws. Mark McAllister reports on a busy first day back and the NDP leader's suggestion that Ford could end up in prison.

18h ago

2:24
Toronto escalating fight against negligent landlords

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow says she has fulfilled a promise by pushing for repairs to problem apartment buildings and then billing the landlords. It's where Chow decided to hold a press conference today that has the local councillor upset.

19h ago

More Videos