The Rolling Stones announce new album, ‘Foreign Tongues.’ Here’s what we know so far

FILE - Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during the "Hackney Diamonds" tour on June 27, 2024, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File) 2024 Invision

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted May 5, 2026 12:09 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2026 1:08 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes, you can always get what you want: On Tuesday, The Rolling Stones confirmed that they will release a new album, titled “Foreign Tongues,” on July 10.

They also released a new single, titled “In The Stars.”

To celebrate, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will attend an album announcement event in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

The Stones’ last album was 2023’s “Hackney Diamonds.” It was their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang.” It was also their first full-length release since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. He appeared posthumously on two of that album’s 12 tracks.

According to press materials for the album, “Foreign Tongues” will also include a special appearance from Watts from one of his final recording sessions before his death, as well as contributions from Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.

“I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis. It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues,” Mick Jagger said in a statement. “We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

The Stones worked closely with Oscar-winning pop producer Andrew Watt (known for his work with Post Malone and Justin Bieber, to name a few) on “Hackney Diamonds,” and that continues with “Foreign Tongues.”

A taste of ‘Foreign Tongues’

Speculation surrounding a new Stones album has been going around for weeks. First, posters appeared around London with the band name “The Cockroaches,” a pseudonym the Stones’ have used in the past, along with a QR code. The code led to ‘thecockroaches.com’ and a sign-up page. Once a user had signed up, they received a confirmation message from Universal Music — the Stones’ label. Representatives did not provide The Associated Press with comment or confirmation at the time.

Eventually it led to a white label, vinyl-only release of the track “Rough and Twisted” using The Cockroaches name — the first true tease of “Foreign Tongues” decipherable only by their most dedicated fans.

Then, in the week leading up to their announcement, billboards with the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo began appearing in major cities around the world with the words “Foreign Tongues” in various languages: “Fremmede Sprog,” “Vreemde Tongen,” “Dayuhang Dila,” “외국어,” and “Langues Étrangères” among them. Around the same time, the Rolling Stones’ official website was updated to feature video clips stylized to look like surveillance footage of them in the studio.

On Sunday, the band shared a slide puzzle graphic fans believed to be the album artwork, depicting a cartoonish collage of the members’ faces. (They were correct; it was the official album cover.) There was also a short video clip, just 10-seconds long, that appeared to tease a new song.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

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