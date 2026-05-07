Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man has suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Toronto police say they were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road area just after 5 p.m. Thursday for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

Paramedics tell CityNews a man was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. No age was provided, but first responders said it was an adult male.