Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A Toronto Paramedic ambulance is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 7, 2026 5:59 pm.

A man has suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Toronto police say they were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road area just after 5 p.m. Thursday for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

Paramedics tell CityNews a man was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. No age was provided, but first responders said it was an adult male.

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