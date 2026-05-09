Two-year-old dies after being pulled from Ottawa River: police

Ottawa police say they’re investigating the “heartbreaking” death of a two-year-old child who was found in the Ottawa River on Friday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a missing child in the area of the Kichi Zibi Mikan Parkway, which runs alongside the river.

They launched a coordinated search and police say an air support team spotted the child in the Ottawa River shortly after the initial call.

Police say first responders immediately brought the child to shore and began lifesaving efforts but the toddler died after being taken to hospital.

Police say their hearts are with the child’s family and loved ones, and support services have been made available to them.

Police say the force’s homicide unit and sexual assault and child abuse unit are investigating, as is standard practice following the death of a young child.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2026.