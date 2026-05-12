WestJet signs new codeshare deal with Fiji Airways

CALGARY — WestJet has signed a new codeshare deal with Fiji Airways, a move that will make it easier for travellers to head to the South Pacific.

The agreement will allow guests to travel across both airlines’ networks under a single booking.

WestJet will put its WS code on Fiji’s Vancouver to Nadi flights and through to destinations across New Zealand, while Fiji Airways will place its FJ code on WestJet domestic network flights.

WestJet travellers who buy a WestJet-coded trip will also have the ability to earn and redeem WestJet points.

Fiji Airways plans to operate three weekly flights between Nadi and Vancouver on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays year-round starting on June 18.

Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Paul Scurrah says Canada represents a growing and high-value market for Fiji and the wider Pacific.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026.

The Canadian Press