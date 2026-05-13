Integrating Indigenous healthcare could solve Manitoba’s HIV crisis

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, declared a public health emergency over the rise in HIV rates, which have steadily increased since 2019. The province saw close to 330 new cases in 2025 – almost four time the rate of new cases 7 years ago.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Michelle Monkman, interim CEO of Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin (KIM), to discuss why the province’s healthcare system should be more welcoming of Indigenous healthcare practices, the importance of making sure provinces have testing resources, and how federal systems should take more accountability for the rise in rates.

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