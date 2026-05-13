Integrating Indigenous healthcare could solve Manitoba’s HIV crisis

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 13, 2026 7:14 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, declared a public health emergency over the rise in HIV rates, which have steadily increased since 2019. The province saw close to 330 new cases in 2025 – almost four time the rate of new cases 7 years ago.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Michelle Monkman, interim CEO of Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin (KIM), to discuss why the province’s healthcare system should be more welcoming of Indigenous healthcare practices, the importance of making sure provinces have testing resources, and how federal systems should take more accountability for the rise in rates.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

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