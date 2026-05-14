Carney says he’s open to selling infrastructure like airports to finance projects

Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2026 1:31 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2026 2:38 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday his government is open to selling public assets if the proceeds could help fund new infrastructure.

The November federal budget and April spring economic statement both mentioned exploring new ownership options for the country’s federally owned airports.

As first reported by the Toronto Star, a transport ministry discussion paper published last week on ports and trade suggests the government is also open to amalgamating “some key ports” while selling others.

“We’re very transparent about it. Are we looking in certain cases of, are there assets that the federal government has that we could recycle the investment into supporting building new assets? Airports is an example that is out there,” Carney said Thursday during a Parliament Hill press conference.

Carney said the port issue is part of a broader discussion paper which also looks at how port authorities are governed, how documentation about imports and exports is collected and ways to keep supply chains running smoothly.

The prime minister said he doesn’t view any sale of ports as a “top priority.”

“What we’re looking to do with all the tools we have is to catalyze building of this economy. If there are some assets that the federal government has that can help with that process, we’ll look at it as part of a comprehensive approach,” Carney said.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said on April 29, the day after the spring economic update was tabled, that the government is in the early stages of exploring sales of airports.

“They are a public good and I don’t think that spirit or that philosophy will change. Indeed, we want to make airports a better experience for Canadians. We want to air travel more generally, more fluid and better experience for Canadians while keeping it affordable,” MacKinnon said last month when asked about potential airport sales.

The minister added he wasn’t sure if a decision had been made on whether money from any airport sale would go toward financing the government’s $25 billion Canada Strong Fund, which was announced just before the spring economic update.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

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