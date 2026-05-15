Court recognizes intimate partner violence as legal basis for damages

Canada’s highest court has dismissed a former Ontario truck driver’s application for leave to appeal his conviction in the 2011 death of a woman at an Edmonton hotel. The Supreme Court of Canada, located on the banks of the Ottawa River, is pictured in Ottawa on June 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2026 10:01 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2026 10:11 am.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has recognized intimate partner violence as a distinct legal basis for pursuing civil damages.

The top court’s ruling today comes in the case of a woman who suffered years of physical and emotional abuse by her husband during a 16-year marriage.

The court says intimate partner violence is a pernicious social ill deserving the full attention of the law.

It says the existing torts of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress fail to remedy the specific wrong to dignity, autonomy and equality that intimate partner violence creates.

The judgment says this form of violence is not limited to physical or psychological abuse, but includes all abusive behaviour by one intimate partner to coerce and control the other, effectively depriving them of their autonomy.

It says this could involve egregious acts of physical and psychological violence, as well as tactics of isolation, manipulation, humiliation, surveillance, economic abuse, sexual coercion and intimidation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

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