Family organizes spring search for missing Ontario man in Mont-Tremblant

The family of an Ontario man is taking part in a spring search in Mont-Tremblant this weekend, more than a year after he went missing on a ski trip in Quebec.

The search for Liam Toman started yesterday and continues today with volunteer teams and SARCAN K9, trained search-and-rescue dog units.

Toman disappeared in February 2025 while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant; his wallet was found in a nearby parking lot in March 2025.

The family is also launching a blue wristband campaign, inviting people to wear the bracelets as a visible sign of support and to help keep attention on Toman’s disappearance.

In a press release, Toman’s family wrote that the initiative is meant to bring community support together and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

A $50,000 reward remains in place for information that leads to locating Toman, though it is set to expire on Wednesday.