Mississauga man facing 134 charges after almost 60 kittens rescued in animal cruelty investigation

Several kittens are shown inside a cage in this undated photo. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 17, 2026 10:03 am.

A Mississauga man is facing hundreds of charges following allegations of animal cruelty.

Police in Peel Region opened an investigation after being contacted by Animal Welfare Services regarding multiple incidents of kittens being sold in distressing conditions and later dying from their injuries shortly after being taken to their new homes.

On April 23, investigators executed a search warrant and rescued 57 kittens and eight adult cats, which were taken to an animal rescue centre to receive urgent veterinary care.

“The animals are now in the care and custody of the Mississauga animal shelter, where they will remain pending judicial outcome,” police said in a release on Sunday.

Police have charged Qiang Yu, 38, of Mississauga with 134 counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

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