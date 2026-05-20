Canadian mystery writer Alan Bradley, who created Flavia de Luce character, dies at 87

Alan Bradley, the Canadian mystery writer whose tales of a precocious 11-year-old super-sleuth earned an international fan base, has died.

He died on Monday at age 87 in the Isle of Man, where he’d lived for more than a decade, said his publisher, Doubleday Canada.

“Alan’s extraordinary imagination, generosity of spirit, and wonderful craft as a storyteller brought joy to readers in Canada and around the world for more than fifteen years,” said Kristin Cochrane, CEO of Doubleday parent company Penguin Random House Canada.

Bradley’s debut novel “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” and the character at its centre — kid detective Flavia de Luce — won a devoted fan base.

He was 70 when he published that novel in 2009, the first of 11 in the Flavia series, with a twelfth due to be published in November.

Flavia was a force unto herself, Bradley told The Canadian Press in 2010, when the second book in the series came out.

”I have a lot of respect for Flavia. She knows what she’s doing,” Bradley said.

”I cannot push her, I cannot steer her, I cannot make her say anything that she doesn’t want to say.”

The books are set in the 1950s in the rolling countryside of England — a place he didn’t visit until he’d already written the first book, which won a prize in 2007 for the best unpublished novel.

He told CP he gained his knowledge of all things British growing up in a ”very, very English household” in Cobourg, Ont., and inherited a love of reading from his grandmother.

Years later, he said he still regarded books with reverence.

“In my library are books bearing the DNA of the dear hands that wrote them, or wrote in them, or the tears of those who held them and wept over them,” he wrote in an email to The Canadian Press for a 2019 article about paring down bookshelves.

“There is no such thing as too many books. Create space by getting rid of furniture, children, food, clothing and so forth,” he jested.

But his professional life didn’t centre on literature. He studied electronic engineering, and he spent the bulk of his career at the University of Saskatchewan, where he was director of television engineering for 25 years.

On the side, he wrote short stories, helped found a Saskatoon group devoted to the study of Sherlock Holmes, and eventually collaborated on a 1989 book called ”Ms. Holmes of Baker Street.” He later wrote a memoir about his childhood called ”The Shoebox Bible.”

Bradley took an early retirement and moved to Kelowna, B.C., to write full time, which is when he dreamed up Flavia.

The plucky preteen has a love of chemistry — and a penchant for poisons — and rides around the English hamlet of Bishop’s Lacey on her bicycle, Gladys.

His debut novel won a slate of awards for mystery writing, including the 2009 Agatha Award for the best first novel. It was translated into dozens of languages and published all over the world.

He called his late-in-life success “a gift from the universe.”

”Going to bookstores and signing books and meeting people is so touching — I want to stay there all night and talk to them, I really don’t want to go home,” said Bradley.

”Everybody is so full of good wishes and good joy about the book. Flavia is blessed, I think, with the world’s greatest fans.”

Doubleday said a film adaptation of “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” featuring Martin Freeman is due to be released later this year.

He initially resisted the idea of selling the film rights to Flavia, saying, “it would be too head-turning unless precisely the absolutely right thing came along, which I doubted would even happen.”

Bradley got a chance to see the finished cut of the film before he died, and visited the set while the film was in production, the publisher said, adding he “noted it as a highlight of his life.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press