Frost advisory for northern GTA regions; rain and wind expected Saturday

Despite the last few sunny days in the GTA, that warmth is not expected to last on the weekend as clouds and rain are forecasted to loom over.

By Meredith Bond and Michelle Mackey

Posted May 21, 2026 11:42 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 11:44 am.

A frost advisory is back in effect for northern parts of the GTA into cottage country as temperatures could fall near or below freezing overnight.

Environment Canada has issued an advisory for Northern York and Durham Regions, with damage to crops and plants possible.

The chillier temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend, with a high of 15 C on Thursday, dropping to 8 C in Toronto tonight.

An area of high pressure will keep the weather quiet on Friday, with highs near 16 degrees and increasing cloud cover into the afternoon, ahead of a low-pressure system moving in on Saturday.

The rain is expected to begin Saturday morning and remain steady through the day, with 20-30 millimetres of rain through Sunday morning.

Winds will be powerful Friday night through Saturday into Sunday morning, gusting over 50 kilometres per hour out of the east, keeping temperatures cool. Highs are expected to hit just 12 C.

Lingering showers are expected Sunday morning before drying up with the risk of a few scattered showers and highs near 15 C.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-twenties next week, closing out the month.

A frost advisory was issued for the GTA on May 11, 2026. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. tbgrant
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