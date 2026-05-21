2 teens turn up at North York hospital with stab wounds, 1 in critical condition

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect after two teens showed up at a North York hospital suffering from stab wounds.

Police were concentrating their investigation in the area of Agate Road and Wilson Avenue after the youths turned up at Humber River Hospital just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say one male teen suffered critical injuries while the second male teen had non-life threatening injuries. A third male teen was not injured in the incident.

Police are searching for a male suspect described as light-skinned, five-feet-five with curly black hair with brown ends. He was last seen wearing Nike track pants, black New Balance shoes