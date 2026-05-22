Supreme Court cites hearsay evidence in upholding order of new trial in beating death

The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2026 11:27 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2026 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed the order of a new trial for an Alberta man accused in a beating death.

Joshua Dennehy’s bludgeoned body was found late one night in July 2020 in central Alberta.

Dennehy had socialized that evening with Dylon Saddleback and a number of others outside a trailer, and at some point everyone but the two men left to attend a nearby birthday party.

The timing of the group’s departure was key to establishing how long the men were the only ones at the trailer.

Saddleback was convicted of second-degree murder.

The Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a new trial on the basis the trial judge erred in law by improperly relying on a statement by Dennehy in a phone call with his girlfriend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

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