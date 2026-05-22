Supreme Court cites hearsay evidence in upholding order of new trial in beating death

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed the order of a new trial for an Alberta man accused in a beating death.

Joshua Dennehy’s bludgeoned body was found late one night in July 2020 in central Alberta.

Dennehy had socialized that evening with Dylon Saddleback and a number of others outside a trailer, and at some point everyone but the two men left to attend a nearby birthday party.

The timing of the group’s departure was key to establishing how long the men were the only ones at the trailer.

Saddleback was convicted of second-degree murder.

The Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a new trial on the basis the trial judge erred in law by improperly relying on a statement by Dennehy in a phone call with his girlfriend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press