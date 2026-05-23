Former councillor, TTC chair Howard Moscoe dies at 86

Former Toronto city councillor and TTC chair Howard Moscoe has died at the age of 86. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Moscoe started as a high-school art teacher and was president of the North York Teachers’ Federation and a governor of the Ontario Teachers’ Federation before unsuccessfully attempting to win a seat at Queen’s Park for the Ontario NDP in 1975. He came up short in two other subsequent provincial campaigns in 1977 and 1985.

Moscoe achieved political success at the municipal level, winning a seat as a North York councillor in Ward Four in 1978. He was successfully reelected in 1980 and 1982. Following municipal amalgamation in 1997, Moscoe was acclaimed as the councillor for North York Spadina and became the first chair of the TTC in the newly formed city.

Over a 31-year political career at City Hall, Moscoe became known as a passionate advocate for public transit, tenants and social justice. He retired from municipal politics in 2010.

Friends and colleagues are remembering him for his quick wit, political tenacity, and unwavering commitment to building a better Toronto.

“He was particularly keen in his advocacy for the Wheeltrans community and taxi drivers,” said Mayor Olivia Chow in an online tribute. “An example of his creative thinking was demanding condo developers to include in their sales agreement a free Metropass for the first year of residency. An example of his tenacity was the purchase of the new subway vehicles built in Thunder Bay now serving Line 1. Howard was an early and strong supporter of the move to upload the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway to the province.”

“He never attacked people personally but would debate urban policy with great enthusiasm and frequent humour. And yes, he was mischievous from time to time to the delight of friend and to the fury of foe, all of which made for entertaining media. At the root of all his pranks, clever strategies and tactics, he had a lifelong commitment to struggle for a fair, just and equitable Toronto,” added Chow.

Toronto councillor Howard Moscoe (right) is seen with John Tory (left) and Olivia Chow at a Rainbow flag raising ceremony at Toronto City Hall in 2005. CITY OF TORONTO ARCHIVES

The TTC recalled that Moscow took the helm of the transit agency during a challenging and complex time in the newly amalgamated city.

“Under Mr. Moscoe’s first term as Chair, the TTC broke ground on the new Queens Quay streetcar line that would connect Union Station with Exhibition Place; began construction on the Sheppard Subway, as well as started building the new Transit Control Centre at Hillcrest Complex,” the agency said in a statement.

“During his second term as Chair, Mr. Moscoe helped steer the TTC through the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) crisis and North America’s largest electricity blackout affecting 50 million people across the North Eastern Seaboard, both of which caused significant declines in ridership.”

The TTC says all flags across its properties will be lowered to half-mast in his honour.