Caroline Mulroney to resign seat in Ontario legislature

Caroline Mulroney is resigning from Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet and her seat in the legislature.

In a post on X on Monday, Mulroney said she informed Ford of her decision on Sunday and that her resignation will take effect on June 5.

“Serving as your Member of Provincial Parliament for York-Simcoe and as a member of the Ontario government for the past eight years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It is not a decision I have made lightly,” she states in a letter.

Mulroney’s decision to leave provincial politics comes two years after the death of her father, former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney. She said that since her father’s death, she and her husband have become empty nesters.

“Together, they have led me to the conclusion that now is the right time to step back from elected life and begin a new chapter, one I am genuinely excited about,” she said.

Yesterday, I informed Premier Ford of my decision to resign from Cabinet and from my seat in the Ontario Legislature, effective June 5.



To Premier Ford, to the people of York-Simcoe, to Ontario’s Francophone community, to the York-Simcoe PC riding association, to my Caucus and… pic.twitter.com/yXapGRHjIa — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) May 25, 2026

In her letter, she also thanks Ford, saying it has been an honour to serve in his cabinet.

“Thank you for your trust, your friendship and your unwavering commitment to this province,” she adds.

In a statement, Ford said, “Ontario is lucky to have benefited from Caroline Mulroney’s calm and steady leadership in Cabinet.”

Mulroney was elected in 2018 as part of Ford’s first government and has served in a number of cabinet portfolios, including attorney general, transportation, Francophone affairs, and is currently the president of the Treasury Board.

“Caroline is more than a colleague: she is a close personal friend. I will miss seeing her sitting across from me at the Cabinet table and in caucus meetings,” Ford said.

“Politics is in Caroline’s blood. The Ontario PC Party and our conservative movement will no doubt continue to benefit from her ideas and ideals. Here’s to an exciting next chapter for Caroline and her family.”

Ford said Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy serve as President of the Treasury Board on an interim basis once Mulroney’s resignation takes effect.

Her departure will trigger a byelection in her riding of York-Simcoe, north of Toronto.

With files from The Canadian Press