Vaughan massage therapist charged with sexual assault: police

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a registered massage therapist after a woman reported being sexually assaulted during an appointment at a Vaughan wellness clinic earlier this month.

Investigators say the incident happened on May 9 at a clinic in the area of Rutherford Road and Vellore Woods Boulevard. According to police, the victim attended a scheduled massage when, during the appointment, the therapist allegedly touched her for a sexual purpose.

The suspect was arrested two days later, on May 11, and has been charged with sexual assault. Police have identified the accused as Thong (Tony) Tran, 55, of Brampton.

Investigators have released an image of Tran, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.