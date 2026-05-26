Insolvency volumes hit highest since 2009 amid strain among homeowners: Equifax

Credit cards shown on, Oct. 6, 2022. An Equifax Canada report says missed credit payments were higher among younger Canadians in the second quarter due to living costs and unemployment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 26, 2026 5:34 am.

TORONTO — A new report from Equifax Canada says insolvency volumes have risen to the highest level since 2009 amid escalating financial strain on homeowners.

The firm’s first-quarter market pulse report on consumer credit trends says systemic risks persist even while Canadians are staying financially disciplined to cope with economic challenges.

Insolvency volumes for the quarter were up 18.8 per cent year-over-year, indicating that many consumers “may have reached a financial inflection point,” it said.

“While the mortgage renewal wave is expected to slow towards the end of 2026, the transition to significantly higher interest rates continues to fuel financial impact and payment pressure,” said Rebecca Oakes, vice-president of advanced analytics at Equifax Canada, in a news release.

“Consequently, ongoing monitoring of debts remains essential for Canadians.”

Homeowner insolvency volumes jumped more than 11 per cent from the fourth quarter of last year, with more than 90 per cent of those individuals choosing consumer proposals over bankruptcy, the report said.

Total insolvency figures remained higher among non-homeowners, but their quarterly growth was more modest, rising 4.7 per cent compared with the final quarter of 2025.

The report also said the severity of insolvencies has worsened, with the average non-mortgage debt reaching $43,300 in the first quarter, up from $40,200 two years ago. Among homeowners, average non-mortgage debt reached $82,400, up 19 per cent compared with two years ago.

For homeowners who have missed a payment, their average delinquent non-mortgage balances reached $54,000 in the quarter, a 4.6 per cent increase compared with a year ago. The average balance of their delinquent mortgages also climbed 13.2 per cent to $355,500.

The report said high-priced housing markets are seeing more severe financial strain, with mortgage delinquencies jumping 52 per cent in Ontario and 36 per cent in B.C. year-over-year.

During the quarter, total consumer debt climbed to $2.66 trillion, up 3.8 per cent year-over-year, while non-mortgage debt fell by more than $487 million. The firm said non-mortgage debt saw its first decline in several quarters, as consumers seemingly showed post-holiday financial restraint.

“The reduction in holiday spending at the close of 2025 translated into lower seasonal balance increases on credit cards,” said Oakes.

“This discipline enabled many Canadians to pay down balances during the first quarter, representing a critical shift in how consumers are navigating the current macroeconomic climate.”

The quarter saw a decline in demand across most credit categories, as new credit card originations hit a four-year low, with growth limited exclusively to the super-prime and sub- or near-prime segments.

The number of Canadians missing at least one credit payment remained stable at 1.5 million, or roughly one-in-21 consumers. The percentage of active card users paying less than one-quarter of their balance each month fell by more than two per cent, while the percentage paying their balances in full increased.

The percentage of those who only pay the minimum amount also saw a drop, with the biggest reduction among consumers aged 26-35 years old.

The slowdown also extended to the automotive sector despite a softening in vehicle prices, as new captive auto loans fell nearly five per cent year-over-year to a three-year low, while bank instalment loan volumes dropped 9.5 per cent.

“When you consider the substantial increases in insurance premiums, along with rising maintenance and fuel costs, it seems clear why Canadians are being more cautious before committing to a new vehicle purchase,” Oakes said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

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