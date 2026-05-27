West-end shed fire caused by lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes: Fire chief

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop has long been warning the public about fire risks from lithium-ion batteries, and on Wednesday, he tallied more evidence in his crusade for increased regulations after a shed fire in High Park.

Toronto Fire crews doused an engulfed laneway shed that Jessop says was caused by the batteries.

He posted a photo of the charred remains of several e-bikes that were inside the shed at a home near Roncesvalles Avenue and The Queensway.

Another lithium-ion battery fire in the city this afternoon, this incident involving e-bikes in a shed. Lithium-ion battery safety matters. The increasing frequency and severity of these fires continues to be a serious public safety concern across our city. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/yPLfbcHz9W — Jim Jessop (@ChiefJessopTFS) May 27, 2026

“Another lithium-ion battery fire in the city this afternoon, this incident involving e-bikes in a shed,” Jessop wrote in a social media post. “Lithium-ion battery safety matters. The increasing frequency and severity of these fires continues to be a serious public safety concern across our city.”

Toronto Fire said Wednesday’s blaze was contained to the shed and didn’t result in any injuries, but Jessop says it’s further proof that stricter regulations need to be put in place.

Fire crews remain on scene of a fire at Roncesvalles Ave and The Queensway. Multiple e-bikes were involved, leading to a fully involved shed fire. Responding crews were able to contain the fire to its origin and there were no injuries. #toronto ^dc pic.twitter.com/ogNB50vTFP — Toronto Fire Services ???????? (@Toronto_Fire) May 27, 2026