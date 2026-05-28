Ford government unveils framework to grow defence industry over next decade

Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement at CANSEC, a leading global tradeshow hosted by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries in Ottawa on May 28, 2026. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 28, 2026 11:09 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 12:20 pm.

The Ford government has unveiled a framework that will see the province invest and grow its defence industry over the next decade.

Premier Doug Ford said the expansion will lead to 43,000 jobs and contribute $6 billion to the provincial economy while generating over $400 million in annual provincial tax revenue by 2035. He made the announcement at CANSEC, a leading global tradeshow hosted by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries in Ottawa on Thursday.

“As Canada and its allied partners prepare to make generational investments into national security projects, these strengths position Ontario to drive industrial development, create good-paying jobs and reinforce the province’s role as a trusted partner in domestic and allied defence supply chains,” provincial officials said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told NATO allies last June that Canada will increase its core defence spending by 3.5 per cent in the next decade. His government also has committed to defence-related spending worth 1.5 per cent of GDP — spending for things like building transport infrastructure and enhancing emergency preparedness measures.

The Carney government’s first federal budget, released in the fall, committed to investing an additional $81.8 billion over the next five years.

The 2025 budget also declares that Canada is already on track to meet that 1.5 per cent target for defence-related spending, thanks to existing plans at the provincial and municipal levels.

Canada was recently selected to host the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, but the federal government has yet to choose a host city. Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and Vancouver are all in the running to host the headquarters of the defence bank, which would finance defence projects for NATO members and allies.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No passport, no booze: Toronto World Cup fans face strict alcohol‑ID rule

FIFA and local organizers say foreign driver's licences, national ID cards or other documents will not be accepted for alcohol purchases. Only a valid passport will be recognized as proof of age.

Just now

Toronto men charged in alleged kidnapping conspiracy after tracking device found on vehicle in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) say three Toronto men are facing charges after investigators uncovered an alleged plot to kidnap an individual in Markham, a plot that began with a tracking device secretly attached...

1h ago

4 teens hurt in Whitby crash, 3 seriously injured

Four teens are in hospital, three with serious injures, following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Whitby. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics were called to...

33m ago

Toronto man gets 33 years in U.S. prison over 'sextortion scheme' targeting children

American authorities say a Toronto man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison in what they describe as a "prolific sextortion scheme" that targeted more than 100 children across the United States. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

No passport, no booze: Toronto World Cup fans face strict alcohol‑ID rule

FIFA and local organizers say foreign driver's licences, national ID cards or other documents will not be accepted for alcohol purchases. Only a valid passport will be recognized as proof of age.

Just now

Toronto men charged in alleged kidnapping conspiracy after tracking device found on vehicle in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) say three Toronto men are facing charges after investigators uncovered an alleged plot to kidnap an individual in Markham, a plot that began with a tracking device secretly attached...

1h ago

4 teens hurt in Whitby crash, 3 seriously injured

Four teens are in hospital, three with serious injures, following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Whitby. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics were called to...

33m ago

Toronto man gets 33 years in U.S. prison over 'sextortion scheme' targeting children

American authorities say a Toronto man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison in what they describe as a "prolific sextortion scheme" that targeted more than 100 children across the United States. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Toronto man sentenced to 33 years in U.S. prison for child exploitation

A Toronto man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison by U.S. authorities over a sextortion scheme that targeted more than 100 children across the United States.

2h ago

2:32
Sunshine to remain into the weekend

The sunshine beaming down on the GTA is expected to remain into the weekend.

3h ago

2:49
Quiet, sunny and seasonal all week long

The sunny and seasonal weather will continue all week long and into the month of June. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:42
Violent home invasion in Mississauga leaves two injured, suspects on the run

Peel Regional Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence before fleeing the scene.

May 27, 2026 11:50 am EST EST

0:52
Trump's trade czar says tariffs will stay even if CUSMA is renewed

Trump's trade czar Jamieson Greer says tariffs will stay even if a renewal of CUSMA is reached.

May 27, 2026 12:05 pm EST EST

More Videos