Liberals say they can’t overturn decision tripling streamers’ Cancon contributions

MP for Lethbridge Rachael Thomas rises in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Anja Karadeglija and Émilie Bergeron, The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2026 3:06 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 4:05 pm.

OTTAWA — The Conservatives are calling on the Liberal government to “reject” the CRTC’s recent decision tripling streamers’ financial contributions.

The broadcast regulator said last week large online streaming services must contribute 15 per cent of their Canadian revenues to Canadian content.

Conservative MP Rachael Thomas put forward a motion in the House of Commons today calling on cabinet to use its powers under the Broadcasting Act to reject that increase.

But Kevin Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to the government House leader, replied that the government doesn’t have that authority.

The Broadcasting Act only allows the federal cabinet to set aside CRTC decisions if they involve broadcast licences.

The CRTC’s decision has drawn criticism from the Motion Picture Association, the U.S. group representing streamers like Netflix and Amazon, and the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija and Émilie Bergeron, The Canadian Press

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