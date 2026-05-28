Police say missing 14-year-old girl found safe after almost two weeks

Toronto police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been found after almost two weeks.

Investigators said Thursday Esther was located and “is safe,” but provided no further details.

Police are expected to provide an update at 3 p.m.

The North York teen was seen around 11:15 p.m. in the Earl Bales Park area on May 15. Police said she was also spotted just after midnight on May 16 near Bathurst Street and Hotspur Road, almost three kilometres away from the park.

Investigators said Esther has been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, heightening concerns for her safety.

Over the past week, Toronto residents raised a $25,000 reward for information that would help locate her as hundreds of volunteers combed the city for her.