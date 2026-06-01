Cogeco to take $1.7B non-cash charge related to U.S. telecom business

A COGECO sign in Trois-Rivieres, Que., is photographed on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 1, 2026 7:55 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2026 9:00 am.

MONTREAL — Cogeco Communications Inc. and Cogeco Inc. say they expect to take a non-cash impairment charge of about $1.7 billion related to its U.S. telecommunications segment.

The companies say the charge, net of deferred income taxes, reflects the competitive environment in which they operate in the United States.

The exact amount will be finalized and recognized in their financial statements for the third quarter of their 2026 financial year.

Cogeco noted the non-cash charge does not affect its cash flows or day-to-day operations.

It said it is working to strengthen its U.S. business, including growing its wireless service.

Cogeco has 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and 13 states in the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGO, TSX:CCA)

The Canadian Press

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