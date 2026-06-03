4 more suspects arrested, 2 wanted in hate-motivated imitation firearm incidents in North York

The incident happened around 10:49 p.m. on Thursday at Chasidei Bobov synagogue in the area of Bathurst Street and Hwy. 401. Photo: Peter Dworschak/CityNews.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 3, 2026 1:58 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2026 2:19 pm.

Four suspects have been arrested and two more are wanted in connection to two suspected hate‑motivated assaults with an imitation firearm, both targeting members of the Jewish community in North York.

The first incident happened in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on April 30. Police say three victims, defined as clear members of the Jewish community, were walking outside when a suspect, who was in a vehicle, discharged a weapon at the victims.

One person suffered minor injuries.

The second happened around 10:49 p.m. on May 7 at Congregation Chasidei Bobov synagogue in the area of Bathurst Street and Highway 401.

Police say a vehicle drove past the synagogue and someone opened fire with an imitation firearm toward a small group, described again by authorities as visibly identifiable members of the Jewish community, as they gathered outside.

One person was struck and suffered minor injuries.

The imitation firearm was allegedly used to shoot at members of the Jewish community in North York. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

The suspect in both incidents was seen fleeing the scene in a blue Lexus SUV.

The next day, 18-year-old Ruslan Novruzov of Vaughan, was taken into custody and charged in connection to the incidents. The investigation continued and led to the arrest of four more suspects.

Two adult men, one male youth and one female youth have been taken into custody.

Luka Chokheli, 20, Alishahin Isayev, 23, and a 16-year-old male, all of Toronto, and a 17-year-old female of Thornhill have been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon.

The female youth and Isayev are also facing one count of mischief interfere with property.

“These incidents were not random. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, we allege that members of the Jewish community were deliberately targeted,” said Chief Supt. Katherine Stephenson.

“These incidents appear to have been organized and planned with more than one individual involved in the coordination.”

Two unidentified suspects, a male and female who are also wanted in connection to the incidents, are believed to be youths so police are not able to publish any photos of them.

Investigators ask if you have any information about the unidentified suspects, please contact police.

In a press conference Wednesday, Stephenson said whether it was a real firearm or not, they are taking these incidents seriously.

“I think it’s really important to look at the timeline of these events of targeting the Jewish community. We had two synagogues that were shot at, the U.S. consulate, we had Jewish businesses that were shot at, and then we have individuals exiting a synagogue that are struck by something,” Stephenson explained. “Immediately that person is going to believe that that’s a real firearm, that is something that’s real fear that sits in them, and they will live with that forever.”

She added with the upcoming Walk with Israel on June 7, they will be increasing their visibility in the area. “We have a very robust plan for visible presence at that event for safety.”

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