Toronto police are investigating a late‑night shooting outside a North York synagogue as a suspected hate‑motivated offence after three people standing outside the building were fired upon from a passing vehicle with what investigators believe was a replica firearm.

Police did not specify the exact kind of gun, but replica guns can include BB guns and airsoft guns.

The incident happened around 10:49 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Bathurst Street and Hwy. 401, a neighbourhood home to several synagogues and Jewish community institutions.

Police say a vehicle drove past the synagogue and someone inside opened fire toward a small group gathered outside. One person was struck and suffered minor injuries, though investigators have not yet specified the nature of those injuries or whether medical treatment was required.

Toronto Fire crews also responded to assist. No suspect description has been released, and investigators have not said how many people were inside the vehicle.

The incident comes amid heightened concern about antisemitic violence in the GTA. On Wednesday, York Regional Police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old in connection with two separate synagogue shootings in Vaughan and Toronto, where bullets were fired into the buildings overnight. Police have not linked the two cases.