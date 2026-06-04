Blue Jays acquire Simeon Woods Richardson from Twins

A former top Toronto Blue Jays prospect is returning to the organization.

Right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson has been acquired by the Blue Jays after he was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins last weekend, the team announced Wednesday.

The Twins will receive cash considerations in return for Woods Richardson.

In a corresponding move, the Jays announced that left-hander Joe Mantiply was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Speaking after Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Braves, manager John Schneider said Woods Richardson will not arrive in time to pitch on Thursday in what is set to be a bullpen game.

“We’ll see if it’s bulk start, relief, long relief, whatever it is,” Schneider said when asked how he plans to use his new pitcher. “He’s been good for a couple of years and kinda got off track this year… I think there’s some tweaks to the arsenal we can make and you can never have enough pitching.”

Woods Richardson, originally sent to Minnesota in the Jose Berrios deal in 2021, has had a rough fifth season in MLB. Through 10 starts this season, he’s gone 0-7 with a 7.74 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 47.2 innings pitched.

The 25-year-old’s last start came on May 28, when he allowed five runs, five hits and three walks through 2.2 innings. He was briefly pulled from the rotation and made two appearances out of the bullpen earlier in the year.

When he was dealt to Minnesota in 2021, he was the 68th-ranked prospect in baseball. The Blue Jays originally acquired Woods Richardson in a 2019 deal with the New York Mets for Marcus Stroman.

In 65 career MLB games, Woods Richardson holds a 4.76 ERA and 1.389 WHIP with 258 strikeouts through 302.1 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays have been hit hard by injuries to their starting rotation this year.

Berrios is out for the season, while Dylan Cease, Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber all are scheduled to make rehab starts for Triple-A Buffalo last weekend.