Man arrested in Scarborough hate-motivated offence: police

Toronto police have arrested a man in a suspected hate-motivated threatening incident in Scarborough.

Police say the incident happened on June 5 in the Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area.

Officers allege the accused attended a business and uttered threats towards the victims whom he perceived to be Palestinian. Police say the suspect was in possession of a weapon at the time of the incident.

Shafik Al Jawhari, 32, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and failing to comply with probation order.

He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.