Canada Post warns of mail delays in Toronto near FIFA World Cup events

A Canada post logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 8, 2026 2:24 pm.

Canada Post says it’s removing some mailboxes and adjusting its service in areas around FIFA World Cup event spaces in Toronto as it anticipates delays in mail processing and delivery.

The postal service says there will likely be minor interruptions during the FIFA Fan Festival in Fort York and game days at Exhibition Place from June 11 to July 19.

It says it will make all efforts to deliver mail on the five weekdays when matches are played, but customers living in affected areas, including neighbourhoods with postal codes starting with M6K, M6J and M5V, could see delivery delays and there will be no commercial pickups. 

Canada Post says any mail not delivered will be kept at its depot and prioritized for delivery the next day.

It adds that four post offices in the affected areas may also see delays in mail processing due to increased traffic and road closures, and several street letter boxes within the events’ boundaries will be removed until July 22.

Canada Post is advising customers to stay updated on service interruptions by checking its website.

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