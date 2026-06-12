Fans from Germany ejected from FIFA World Cup match in Toronto, charged with assaulting police

Fans of both teams cheer under a FIFA sign in the stands during group B World Cup soccer action between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 12, 2026 9:49 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 10:53 pm.

Two men were arrested at Toronto Stadium on Friday moments before a FIFA World Cup match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina was set to kickoff.

Police say they were alerted to an altercation happening in the stands at approximately 2:20 p.m.

“When officers attempted to eject a fan from the stadium, items were thrown at them,” authorities wrote in a statement. “Additional officers were deployed to assist, and the situation was subsequently brought under control.”

Two officers sustained minor injuries during the incident and were treated at the scene.

Police say two men associated with a Bosnian fan group were arrested. They were identified as 27-year-old Eldar Grabovac and 25-year-old Emir Colic, both of Germany.

They were both charged with assaulting a police officer and are scheduled to appear in court on June 13, 2026.

“A message to locals and visitors: We’re glad you’re here to enjoy the World Cup but please do so safely,” the Toronto Police Association wrote in a social media post shared Friday night.

“Never put your hands on a police officer. They will arrest you. You will be charged,” it added. “Our holding cells do not have TVs. You will miss the game you came to enjoy.”

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