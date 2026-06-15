Man and woman facing attempted murder charges in connection to Scugog stabbing

A Durham Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 15, 2026 11:23 am.

A man and a woman have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Scugog back in May.

Durham police were called to a park in the area of Water Street and Mary Street on May 13 around 9:15 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious, life-threatening condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

It’s alleged that the victim was brought to the park by a woman he knew and while at the park, he was ambushed by the woman and a male suspect.

The man allegedly stabbed the victim several times and tried to force him into a vehicle. The suspects fled the area after the victim was able to defend himself.

On June 10, investigators arrested both suspects in Toronto.

James Leigh Hastings, 36, of Toronto has been charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, possess weapon dangerous, fail to comply with release order, and breach probation. At the time of the stabbing, the suspect was on weapons prohibition conditions.

Shannon Lois Marjorie Kehoe, 51, of Toronto is charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault, and forcible confinement.

Both were held for a bail hearing.

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