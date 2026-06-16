Shopify shareholders shoot down proposal to create AI policy

Shopify Inc. has named a new chief technology officer, filling a role that has been empty since January 2023. Shopify Inc. headquarters signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2026 10:57 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2026 11:39 am.

Shopify Inc. shareholders have voted against the company creating an artificial intelligence policy.

The idea was shot down at the tech company’s annual general meeting, but Shopify has yet to reveal how many shareholders opposed the creation of an AI policy.

The proposal was put forward by the Shareholder Association for Research and Education on behalf of the United Church of Canada’s pension plan, which is a Shopify investor.

They wanted Shopify to create a policy because they say generative AI systems may negatively impact human rights and agentic AI can cause misinformation, manipulation and erroneous automated transactions.

Shopify’s board urged shareholders not to adopt the policy because the company already has contracts and terms of service with clear guardrails around AI.

Shopify merchants use AI to run their businesses while staff have turned to the tech for coding, product development and performance reviews.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

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