Canada’s spy service received judge’s OK to target malware-infected devices

OTTAWA — Canada’s spy service obtained a judge’s permission to disrupt cyberthreats from foreign adversaries who infected digital devices with malware.

A Federal Court ruling made public this week says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service requested a warrant to “remove the compromised devices from Canada” to shield sensitive systems from attack.

The ruling provides a glimpse into CSIS’s efforts to neutralize the threat posed by infected servers, home office routers and everyday devices connected to the internet, such as TVs, security cameras and doorbells.

The malware causes these digital items to operate as network of infected devices, known as a botnet.

CSIS requested and received a warrant in the spring of 2024 to neutralize two known botnets using threat reduction measures.

The ruling says the proposed measures likely amounted to criminal offences, meaning CSIS needed a judge’s authorization to proceed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press