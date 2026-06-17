CRTC issues warning to Rogers over three new fees after ban takes effect

Rogers Communications Inc. is the latest of Canada’s Big Three telecommunications providers to receive a rebuke from the CRTC over new fees introduced despite a policy meant to prohibit them.

In a letter issued Tuesday, the commission says it is aware that Rogers began charging customers a new $40 device setup fee, a $25 shipping charge, and an unspecified SIM card fee as of that day.

Previously, the CRTC sent repeated letters to Bell Canada and Telus Corp. warning that their own recently introduced fees could violate a new policy banning telecoms from charging customers when they activate, change or cancel plans.

The rules, which took effect last Friday, include exemptions for fees related to optional services or products that consumers agree to purchase, such as add-on equipment that is not required to deliver the service.

But the CRTC says Rogers’ new fees “would not appear to fall under the exemption,” nor would the charges introduced by its rivals.

The commission has requested Rogers confirm whether it intends to drop the new charges, and warns it will “consider all available compliance options” to ensure consumers don’t face barriers to switching cellphone and internet plans through such fees.

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