Youth airlifted to trauma centre after being struck by falling tree in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Photo: Durham police/Twitter.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 18, 2026 1:07 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2026 1:17 pm.

A youth was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre Thursday afternoon after being struck by a falling tree in Oshawa, Durham police say.

Emergency crews were called around 12:10 p.m. to the area of Oxford Street and Dwight Avenue, where a youth was found without vital signs after the tree came down. Police tell CityNews that the child is under the age of 12.

Officers and paramedics immediately began life‑saving measures, and the youth regained consciousness at the scene. Air ORNGE was dispatched and transported the young person to a Toronto‑area trauma hospital for further treatment.

“Unknown circumstances as to why the tree fell. Officers are still on scene investigating,” a police spokesperson said.

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