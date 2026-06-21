Police search for suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on June 21, 2026. CITYNEWS/Rylan Vallee

By John Marchesan

Posted June 21, 2026 5:49 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2026 7:04 pm.

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Sunday.

Investigators were called to a commercial plaza in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 5 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics say they transported one person with minor injuries.

Police say they are searching for a man described as having long hair and last seen wearing black pants and a grey/black hoodie, carrying a blue/black duffle bag.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man with history of firearms offences charged after allegedly shooting at Peel police officer

A 24-year-old Brampton man with a long history of firearms offences has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Peel Regional Police officer in Mississauga. Investigators say members of the Strategic...

32m ago

'Unbelievable' support from home fans fuelling Canada's run at FIFA World Cup

Derek Cornelius used to be able to walk down Canadian streets in relative anonymity.  Not anymore.  Canada's run at this summer's FIFA World Cup has shone a bright new light on many of...

2h ago

Man falls to his death during rock concert at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — A 51-year-old Connecticut man fell to his death from an upper deck of Madison Square Garden during a concert on Saturday night, police said. Officers responding to a 911...

3h ago

US-Iran negotiations expected through the night after Trump shakes talks with threats

OBBUERGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Negotiators expected to work through the night after high-level U.S.-Iran talks on their interim deal to end the war had a tense start Sunday in Switzerland, when Tehran...

25m ago

Top Stories

Brampton man with history of firearms offences charged after allegedly shooting at Peel police officer

A 24-year-old Brampton man with a long history of firearms offences has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Peel Regional Police officer in Mississauga. Investigators say members of the Strategic...

32m ago

'Unbelievable' support from home fans fuelling Canada's run at FIFA World Cup

Derek Cornelius used to be able to walk down Canadian streets in relative anonymity.  Not anymore.  Canada's run at this summer's FIFA World Cup has shone a bright new light on many of...

2h ago

Man falls to his death during rock concert at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — A 51-year-old Connecticut man fell to his death from an upper deck of Madison Square Garden during a concert on Saturday night, police said. Officers responding to a 911...

3h ago

US-Iran negotiations expected through the night after Trump shakes talks with threats

OBBUERGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Negotiators expected to work through the night after high-level U.S.-Iran talks on their interim deal to end the war had a tense start Sunday in Switzerland, when Tehran...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Suspect in custody after police officer shot at in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region were conducting an investigation in the area of Torbram Road and Lucknow Drive early Sunday morning when a man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the police.

20m ago

2:12
Germany - Ivory Coast play in Toronto Stadium's third World Cup match

Germany defeated Ivory Coast in stoppage time before another sellout crowd at Toronto Stadium on Saturday. Brandon Choghri caught up with jubilant fans after the match.

20h ago

3:24
Thousands returned to FIFA fan fest on Saturday

Thousands returned to FIFA fan fest on Saturday as Germany and Ivory Coast competed in Toronto, Alessandra Carneiro has more on the celebrations.

June 20, 2026 7:49 pm EST EST

0:44
Seasonal temps with rain on the horizon

Summer officially arrives early Sunday morning, bringing with it lots of sunshine for Father's Day.

June 20, 2026 6:46 pm EST EST

1:55
Police investigate mid-morning shooting death

Residents of a residential high-rise say they're shocked after learning a woman has died after being shot. Police say a man has been arrested but are still asking for help. David Zura explains.

June 20, 2026 6:21 pm EST EST

More Videos