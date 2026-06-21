Police search for suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Sunday.

Investigators were called to a commercial plaza in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 5 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics say they transported one person with minor injuries.

Police say they are searching for a man described as having long hair and last seen wearing black pants and a grey/black hoodie, carrying a blue/black duffle bag.