A passenger train travelling from Kitchener to Toronto was forced to use its emergency brakes after the locomotive engineer saw several people on the tracks ahead.

According to Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay, a GO Train was crossing the Grand River Bridge, just north of Breslau, on June 13 when the driver saw three people on the tracks. In a video posted to social media, the people can be seen running between the guardrails and tracks as the train passes.

According to Lindsay, no injuries were reported in the incident, and the people left the area quickly.

“This incident is a stark reminder: railway tracks and bridges are never safe places to walk,” he said. “Trains are larger, faster, and quieter than many people expect, and even with emergency braking, they can take more than a kilometre to come to a full stop. By the time a crew sees someone on the tracks, it may already be too late.”

Walking on railway tracks is considered trespassing and is illegal.