Plane fighting wildfires with 3 on board crashes in Northwest Territories

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2026 12:58 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2026 1:26 pm.

YELLOWKNIFE — A small plane carrying three people fighting fires in the Northwest Territories has crashed.

Mounties haven’t said if anyone on board survived.

The crash happened Wednesday night about 50 kilometres from Fort Simpson, west of Yellowknife.

RCMP say officers were able to reach the site and have launched an investigation.

They say the aircraft is a Turbo Commander 960 Bird Dog, which is typically used as an airborne command centre to co-ordinate firefighting operations.

Police say Transportation Safety Board investigators have been called in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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