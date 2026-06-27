CN Tower anniversary about more than just a recognizable landmark

As the CN Tower marks its 50th anniversary, the city’s most recognizable landmark has become much more than a tourist attraction for members of Toronto’s South Asian Community. For many, the tower represents home, new beginnings and some of their happiest memories in Canada – a beacon of their Canadian dream.

For countless immigrant families, it’s also one of the first places they visit after arriving in Canada or when family and friends come to visit from overseas.

Deepika Walia, who is visiting Toronto from India, says seeing the tower is something she never gets tired of.

“Every time I look at the CN Tower, I feel so good,” she told OMNI News in Hindi. “We even book our plane seats on the west side so we can have a clear view of Toronto’s iconic skyline.”

Her husband, Chandan Walia, says the landmark is one of the first things people in India associate with Canada.

“For everyone who is visiting Canada, the CN Tower is a must,” he said. “I know only two things here – Niagara Falls and the CN Tower.”

For the Walia family, every Toronto trip begins the same way.

“The first thing we see is the CN Tower to start the trip,” said Deepika. “Then we go to Ripley’s Aquarium, the Toronto Reference Library and the museum. Our journey starts from the CN Tower.”

The South Asian community has also become part of the tower’s story.

In 2022, Yukon-based Bhangra ambassador Gurdeep Pandher performed at the CN Tower’s main observation deck during a special event. Organizers told him it was the highest Bhangra performance in the world.

“I gave a presentation about Bhangra and messages of hope, joy and positivity,” Pandher recalled. “I spoke about why our communities need to come together and why we should reject messages that divide us. I am grateful for an opportunity like this to spread those messages.”

For Pandher, performing at one of Canada’s most recognizable landmarks was about much more than dance.

“Giving a chance to people who look different through their appearance and attire, like Sikhs who wear a turban and who are often targets of racial discrimination, is important,” he said. “Canada is working hard to create harmony among communities and help people walk together through life.”

When it opened in 1976, the CN Tower stood 553 metres (1,815 feet) tall, making it the world’s tallest freestanding structure. It held that title for more than 30 years before Dubai’s Burj Khalifa surpassed it in 2007.

Today, the tower remains one of Canada’s most visited attractions, drawing tourists from around the world with its observation decks, EdgeWalk and sweeping views of Toronto.

For many South Asian families, though, the CN Tower means something that can’t be measured in metres or records.

It’s simply a place where many first photos are taken, where visiting relatives are brought, and where their Canadian story often begins.