Police seek suspect after unprovoked daylight stabbing in East Danforth

Security image of a suspect in an unprovoked stabbing near Danforth Avenue and Main Street on June 30, 2026. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 30, 2026 11:02 am.

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after an unprovoked stabbing in East Danforth last Sunday.

Investigators say the incident occurred in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area on June 28 at around 12:45 p.m. when the suspect approached a person from behind and stabbed them in the back.

The suspect then fled the area.

The victim, whose age and gender have not been released by police, was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“It appears the victim and suspect were not known to one another and it was random,” a police spokesperson told CityNews.

The suspect is believed to be in his late 20s. He’s around five foot 10 with a goatee. At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark colour plaid sweater and blue jeans.

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