Ex-employee breaks into Pickering office, steals $22k in electronics: Durham police

An Oshawa man is facing charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a financial business in Pickering where he used to be employed.

Durham police responded to a break-and-enter call at the business in the area of Liverpool Road and Pickering Parkway last month.

Police say staff at the business received notifications that an ex-employee was allegedly using a stolen key fob to access the office.

An investigation revealed that the suspect had used the fob to access the office multiple times between April and May and allegedly stole more than $22,000 in electronics.

On July 3, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Oshawa and the suspect was located there and taken into custody without incident.

Oluwaloseyitan Jermaine Kentebe, 35, is charged with break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking.