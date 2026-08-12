Halton police seek help identifying suspects seen entering, exiting Oakville store where man found dead

Halton Regional Police have released new video footage showing three suspects entering and exiting an Oakville store where a man was later found dead.

Officers were called to Montagio Custom Tailoring at 145 Lakeshore Road East, Suite 301, after the body of a man was found inside the business at around 5:30 p.m. on March 22, 2025.

Investigators later ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as Baljeet “Bally””” Toki, 43, of Oakville.

Security video was later obtained by detectives that shows three males entering the business through an alleyway door at around 12:06 p.m. that same day, and exiting at around 1:39 p.m.

Police say the suspects arrived and left the area in a black Kia Forte.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: White, slim build, over six foot tall with short hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sports/suit jacket, dark coloured pants, white high top shoes and carrying a gift bag with yellow tissue paper. He was also wearing a distinctive baseball style cap (pictured below) with a camouflage pattern on the back, and a solid dark coloured front containing a circular logo.

Suspect 2: Black, slim build, shorter than suspect #1. Last seen wearing a blue hoody, dark coloured pants, and white shoes.

Suspect 3: Black, slim build, similar in height to suspect #2. Last seen wearing dark coloured clothing, black shoes with distinctive red laces, and carrying a cross body bag containing a red stripe through the middle of the strap.