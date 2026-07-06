Police investigating shooting in Etobicoke

Police evidence markers at Redwater Drive & Stavely Crescent deliniate a trails of blood following a shooting in Rexdale on July 6, 2026. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 6, 2026 2:15 pm.

Toronto police are trying to piece together the details of a shooting in Etobicoke on Monday morning in which a victim has not yet been found.

Police were called to the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue shortly before 11:00 a.m. for the sound of gunshots.

An unknown number of suspects were seen running away from the scene through Rexlington Park. Police do not have a clear description of them, only describing one as a male wearing grey clothing.

A large police presence remains on scene as the investigation continues.

Evidence markers were seen delineating a trail of blood on Stavely Crescent at Redwater Drive but paramedics tell CityNews there are no patient details available at this time.

More to come

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